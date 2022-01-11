Redditch sex abuse trial: Accused 'viewed girls with contempt'
- Published
Seven teenage girls were sexually assaulted or exposed to attempted abuse by six males who "viewed them with contempt", a court has heard.
The accused are on trial at Worcester Crown Court where it is alleged historical offences took place over a four-year period, with some of the girls as young as 13 at the time.
The girls were targeted in north Worcestershire, with rape among the charges, jurors were told.
The men deny wrongdoing.
Opening the case, Mark Heywood QC, prosecuting, said it covered the period from March 2013 to March 2017.
Some of the girls, he told the court, had "made poor lifestyle choices that made them vulnerable and willing to put themselves at risk".
He added: "Drinking, taking drugs and being sexually available, they were easily taken advantage of by those who, in reality, viewed them with contempt."
Mr Heywood, whose opening argument is set to continue on Wednesday, said one girl was contacted through Facebook by one of the accused, Numan Mohammed, now 23, while in her early teens.
Mr Heywood said she found the messages growing "increasingly inappropriate" and Mr Mohammed "would try and play on her emotions, guilt-tripping her", and becoming "angry" if she refused his advances.
The court heard the same girl later told police she was "going through a hard patch" in her life, and felt Mr Mohammed "was the only person who had truly cared", believing "he actually liked me".
Jurors were told that on another occasion, she was contacted on Facebook by defendant Arslan Tazarab, now 25, and was "guilt-tripped" into having sex with him on two occasions.
Another girl alleged that after smoking cannabis with Mr Mohammed, he had forced her to perform a sex act on him, further alleging that on another occasion she was assaulted by him in a locked room.
Mr Mohammed, formerly of Redditch, Worcestershire, faces a charge of rape, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of sexual activity with a child, and two of inciting a child to sexual activity.
Mr Tazarab, of Redditch, is facing four allegations of sexual activity with a child.
The other four defendants in court, where the trial continues, include the following Redditch men:
- Usmaan Asghar, 22, accused of two counts of sexual activity with a child.
- Ehtasham Tazarab, 21, accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, and four counts of attempting sexual communication with a child.
- Usman Ali, 28, accused of two charges of sexual activity with a child.
- Abdul Shakoor Hussain, 22, accused of engaging in a sex act in the presence of a girl, and two charges of sexual assault.
