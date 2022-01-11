Attempted murder arrests following Worcester assault
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following reports of a serious assault.
West Mercia Police said two men were hurt on Wylds Lane in Worcester at 15:20 GMT and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, with one, a 49-year-old, suffering serious injuries.
A 23-year-old and 48-year-old remain in police custody.
The force said a heavy police presence would remain for "some time" in the area while investigations continue.
Insp Fergus Green added: "We understand that incidents of this nature, and a large police presence, can be concerning for the public.
"I would like to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community."
