Redditch child sexual abuse trial: 'Internet justice group led to arrest'
An internet "justice" group led to the arrest of a man now accused of child sexual offences, a trial has heard.
Ehtasham Tazarab was detained by police after communicating with people, it is alleged, he believed were children, the jury was told.
He is one of six men on trial at Worcester Crown Court, accused of either sexually assaulting or attempting to abuse seven "vulnerable" teenage girls.
The defendants have denied all charges.
Beginning his opening of the case on Tuesday, Mark Heywood QC, prosecuting, said the abuse covered the period from March 2013 to March 2017 and involved girls as young as 13 who were viewed "with contempt" by the defendants.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in locations in north Worcestershire.
Mr Tazarab, 21, of Redditch, is accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, and four counts of attempting sexual communication with a child.
Mr Heywood told the court on Wednesday that Mr Tazarab had allegedly communicated on social media with members of the internet group NET Justice, who "set out to identify individuals who demonstrate a willingness to contact and meet underage girls for sexual purposes and to expose those people to the police".
He said the jury would hear evidence that Mr Tazarab allegedly used social media to contact four separate accounts created by the group to look as though they belonged to children.
Mr Heywood said following the alleged contact NET Justice arranged a meeting with Mr Tazarab at a public location in February 2018.
He added: "They confronted him... and shortly afterwards Ehtasham Tazarab was arrested."
The other defendants are:
- Numan Mohammed, formerly of Redditch, Worcestershire, and now of Staffordshire, faces a charge of rape, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of sexual activity with a child, and two of inciting a child to sexual activity.
- Usmaan Asghar, 22, of Redditch, accused of two counts of sexual activity with a child.
- Arslan Tazarab, 25 of Redditch, facing four allegations of sexual activity with a child.
- Usman Ali, 28, of Redditch, accused of two charges of sexual activity with a child.
- Abdul Shakoor Hussain, 22, of Redditch, accused of engaging in a sex act in the presence of a girl, and two charges of sexual assault.
The trial continues.
