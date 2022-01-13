Stourport jewellery business success thanks to social media
- Published
Making jewellery from a £20 lump of clay bought during lockdown led to a woman setting up her own business.
Amy Crouch, 24, has now left her job and is set up her jewellery business, Only Angel Studios, in January 2021.
While on furlough, she brought a piece of polymer clay to make earrings.
After posting a picture of the jewellery on social media she had a "huge response" from family and friends who wanted to buy them.
"I set up an Etsy and TikTok account, and it's just grown from there naturally," she said.
Before that Ms Crouch, who had studied art design previously, had been working as a barmaid and in retail. But after being put on furlough she decided to give jewellery making a go.
Now, using TikTok as a platform to reach new customers, Only Angel Studios has 97,000 followers. One video reached just under 7m people
"It was a really nice, happy accident," she said.
She uses polymer clay to mould the earrings which she said could be moulded to any shape and was really durable.
"The opportunities are endless," she said.
She has already sold her handmade items internationally, including France, China, Australia, Poland and America.
For her next step, she is hoping to expand the products that she offers, to necklaces and rings, and home décor.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk