Appeal over refusal of Worcester golf course homes plan
An appeal has been lodged against the refusal of plans to build 50 homes on a former golf course.
In December Worcester City Council rejected housing association Bromford's application for the former Tolladine golf course off Darwin Avenue in the city for a second time.
Bromford has now launched an appeal with the government's planning inspectorate.
More than 800 residents had signed a petition against the plans.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the city council's planning committee went against the recommendation of its own planning officers and initially rejected the proposals in June.
They made the decision after being told the land was some of the only accessible green space in the city for hundreds of residents.
Bromford then resubmitted the plan, which it came with "significantly enhanced" landscaping which it said addressed the concerns raised by the planning committee in the first rejection.
It said the plans would help ease some of the demand for affordable housing in the city.
But councillors rejected the proposals again on 14 December saying the development of the site, currently designated as green space, "would be harmful to its visual and natural qualities".
Campaigners against the plans said the fields, next to a local nature reserve, are used regularly by families and young people, dog walkers and nature photographers who have few places left to go in the area.
The appeal will be decided at a future date.
