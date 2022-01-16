Centuries-old Dewsall bells to ring again after repairs
- Published
Centuries-old bells are to be reinstated at a church following a £21,000 refurbishment.
St. Michael's and All Angels in the Herefordshire village of Dewsall was consecrated in 1340, and its three bells have not been rung in many years.
They have now been restored thanks to a number of grants from church trusts and local donors.
The Bishop of Hereford will bless the bells in a service to be held in the Spring.
Church warden David Howell said the oldest bell dates back to 1325, with the second dated from 1470 and the youngest from 1540.
The bells were taken down on 5 January, and are now undergoing maintenance at Nicholson Engineering, in Dorset.
In the 1960s, Mr Howell said, the oldest bell was lent to St Francis Belmont Church in Hereford, which was later demolished, and the bell stored in Hereford Museum since 2013.
The museum approached the church to ask if they would like to have it restored, he said.
In early 2020, the church commissioned surveys to assess the work needed to restore all bells, which found they needed essential maintenance to remove the cast-in crown staples, from which the clappers which hit the inside of the bell are suspended, to remove the risk of cracking.
The restoration has funded by grants from the Hereford Historical Churches Trust, the Church Building Council, the All Churches Trust, The Sharp Trust, The Duchy of Cornwall and several local donors.
Mr Howell, who has been in his position for eight years, said it hopes to have an electric ringing system, which is safer for the bells, and they will be in position from March.
"It really will be a huge boost to have these bells ringing again, very, very exciting," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk