Evesham children use bicycle bus to cut town's air pollution
- Published
A bicycle bus has been used by children to travel around a town to keep them healthy and cut pollution.
The 10-seat vehicle is powered by passengers and cost £16,000 to buy from a manufacturer in The Netherlands.
Evesham Adventure Playground Association raised the money so it can pick up children from three schools to take to their after school club.
"We thought instead of using the diesel miles, let's have a pedal mile," Dave Bowker, from the community group, said.
The group is using the bicycle bus instead of its nine-seat minibus, after it arrived just before Christmas.
"It also has a pedal-assist battery, so if we do get to a few of the hills at least we have that nice little assist from the battery to get us home," Mr Bowker added.
The association plans to offer it to other groups in the area to use when it does not need it.
