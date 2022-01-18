M5 carriageway in Worcestershire reopens following collision
A southbound stretch of the M5 has reopened after being closed following a collision.
Emergency services worked at the scene after the collision between junctions seven and eight at about 19:40 GMT on Monday, National Highways said.
Drivers were warned to avoid the area near Strensham services, Worcestershire, after the crash.
But National Highways reported the stretch was reopened to traffic on Tuesday morning.
