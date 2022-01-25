Worcestershire: Abused football referees blow full time
By Imran Ali
BBC Midlands Today
- Published
A man who trains football referees has spoken of his frustration over officials quitting the game following abuse by players, managers and fans.
Worcestershire FA referee development manager Ollie Williams said "we train as many referees as we lose".
Historically, about 80 stop officiating in the county a year, with more than 20% citing the behaviour of players and clubs as the cause, the county FA says.
One referee said he had experienced abuse in a quarter of his 120 matches.
Mr Williams says it only "takes one game on a weekend to go wrong" and his working week is "taken up by trying to support that referee and then hopefully retain them".
"It's extremely frustrating, makes me angry, sad, disappointed a lot of the time," he said. "Because you know [despite] these 20 people on a referee course, you may lose 20 more for reasons such as poor behaviour.
"Referees, we don't retain them, because of the abuse they faced quite often."
Calum Bennett, who has experienced abuse in a quarter of his 120 games officiating locally, told the BBC some people had been "completely aggressive".
He said: "I think the worst really for me is when you make a decision or send a player off, and then you're surrounded by six or seven players, plus the manager, which I have had in the past, confronting you, calling you a lot of vile things."
This season, the Worcestershire FA has experienced a number of incidents that have led to players, coaches and spectators being fined, suspended or banned.
The organisation has released a statement on social media discouraging poor behaviour.
Mr Williams said: "Sadly, I don't think our statement would have shocked many people, which sums up the whole situation really.
"But, hopefully it might change some behaviour."
A number of measures have been put in place to help.
Since the 2019/20 season, referees in the county under the age of 18 have been wearing fluorescent yellow socks.
Mr Williams said: "When they turn up to a match, everybody there, the players, the coaches, the spectators, should be aware that the referee is under 18 and as such needs to be treated with the same safeguarding principles as the youth players."
The Worcestershire FA says all new referees of all age groups are given a mentor, who watches out for them at games and supports them away from matches too.
A mental health champion will also work with a referee if they are on the receiving end of challenging behaviour.
Mr Williams said he thought the result would be a higher retention of officials, adding: "Perpetrators who offend, or continuously offend, need to be taken out of the game."
He said: "My message will be to anybody who thinks they could do better 'please pick up a whistle, come on a referee course'.
"We will give you all the support and training - you'd be more than welcome to join us."
