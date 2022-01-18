Chaddesley Corbett: Woman in 70s injured by van
A woman in her 70s has suffered "significant" injuries after being hit by a van as she crossed the road.
West Mercia Police said the crash, involving a white Mercedes panel van, happened on the A448 in Worcestershire at about 09:45 GMT on Monday.
The force said it appeared the driver, a man in his 20s, slowed to allow another van to turn off in Chaddesley Corbett moments before.
Officers wish to speak to witnesses, including the driver of the other van.
That vehicle, a Peugeot Bipper, had turned on to Fox Lane, said police, adding it was not involved in the collision.
