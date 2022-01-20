Covid: Leominster's Swan Brewery to shut due to economic challenges
- Published
A brewery is to close due to the economic impact of Covid and "consumer confidence".
Swan Brewery, in Leominster, Herefordshire, has been brewing ales for pubs, clubs, festivals and retailers for six years.
It says there was a recovery last year with people on staycations and in pubs, but Omicron's impact started a decline.
The husband-and-wife team of Jimmy Swan and Gill Bullock will be closing the business in spring.
Asked by the BBC what had brought this on, Ms Bullock said it was "that combination of Covid, costs and consumer confidence".
She added: "All that you've described about the rocky road, of getting back to consumers having confidence, going out to pubs, it's been like this for two years and during that time we've seen our volumes of beer brewing really quite depressed in 2020."
Last year "all of the fantastic pubs" around the county were "very busy", but it had been "really erratic for us", she stated.
"Omicron... started a decline in consumer confidence and people cancelling party bookings.
"Sadly it's just made it so hard for Jimmy and I and the team to be able to plan for a sustainable future and whilst we've had an amazing six years.... we've decided that emotionally and sensibly we are going to call time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk