Man hit by lorry in Bridstow seriously injured
A man has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a lorry.
The pedestrian was struck on the A49, in Bridstow, Herefordshire, shortly before 20:20 GMT on Sunday, said the ambulance service.
The man received trauma care at the scene before being taken to hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.
The road was closed in both directions for a time from the A4137 to the A40 near Wilton, said National Highways.
