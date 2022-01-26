Planned new £8m cricket centre in Worcester set for approval
A new £8m cricket centre could be built if plans are approved by a council.
The proposals would base it at the University of Worcester's Severn Campus, off Hylton Road, Worcester.
The scheme is a joint venture by the university with other groups including the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
They claim it would be the world's first "inclusive" cricket education centre, open to players of all abilities and disabilities.
The centre could benefit 8,000 people every year and push the number of schoolchildren playing cricket annually to 40,000 within three years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The university has also been working for several years with England Disability Cricket and said the venue would provide a national home for all forms of disability cricket.
The proposed building will include indoor net practice facilities, changing rooms and teaching areas.
Both the ECB and Sport England have said they will provide financial support for the development.
The plans have been recommended for approval at a meeting of Worcester City Council's planning committee on Thursday.