Man dies in crash with West Mercia Police vehicle
- Published
A man has died in a crash with a police vehicle that was travelling on blue lights.
West Mercia Police said an Audi driver in his 50s was declared dead at the scene of the collision with one of its fleet in Evesham, Worcestershire, on Thursday.
The force said its vehicle was responding to an unrelated emergency at the time.
An independent investigation will be carried out by the police watchdog.
The driver and passenger of the police vehicle were not badly hurt in the crash that happened at about 20:30 GMT at the junction of Badsey Lane and Elm Road.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time and ask that their privacy is respected."
