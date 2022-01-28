University of Worcester campus expansion plan approved
An expansion of a University of Worcester campus has been approved by the local authority.
The university put forward proposals to redevelop its Severn Campus, on Hylton Road, along with plans to build an international cricket centre on the site.
It will also create new walking and cycling routes through the campus.
The plans were approved by members of Worcester City Council's planning committee on Thursday.
It will also see new green spaces, as well as cycle storage for almost 300 bikes plus 300 car parking spaces including 100 electric car charging points, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The plan was referred to the committee by ward councillor Simon Geraghty over "significant" concerns from neighbours about opening up nearby Hardwicke Close as a route through the redeveloped site.
But revised plans were put forward on Christmas Eve which removed the route.
Plans also include a new health and wellbeing walking route, designed to help with rehabilitation and to be available for GP referrals, as well as flood defence improvements.
Further work, which also includes the university's ongoing plans to turn the former Worcester News offices at Berrows House into a medical school, will see a new cycle route through the campus connecting St John's and the Sabrina Bridge via Henwick and Hylton Roads.
