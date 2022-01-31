Worcester's Perdiswell Leisure Centre pools set to shut as tiles upgraded
Swimming pools at a Worcester leisure centre are set to close for 12 weeks to allow new tiles to be installed.
The closure from June to September would coincide with the summer holidays, "when fewer people are swimming indoors", the council said.
The pool will close from 20 June to 11 September. Work at the poolside changing rooms is to start on 9 May.
The work will see the tiling in the Perdiswell site pool get an improved anti-grip surface.
Changing rooms will still be available for swimmers elsewhere in the centre.
It added the authority and Freedom Leisure, which operates the centre on its behalf, were considering alternative arrangements, including allowing members to use the Malvern Splash pool.
Other facilities at Perdiswell Leisure Centre will remain open as usual.
The council said the policy and resources committee would be asked to support a budget of £323,329 for the work, with a final decision expected to be taken by the full council on 22 February.
Additionally, the committee "will be asked to approve a loss of income payment of £320,120 to Freedom Leisure".
Lloyd Griffiths, the council's corporate director of operations, homes and communities, said it hoped "the many people who enjoy and benefit from using the Perdiswell pools will forgive the inconvenience".
