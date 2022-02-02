Hereford to get community edition Monopoly board game
A specially-designed Monopoly board inspired by Hereford is set to be launched.
Creators Winning Moves are seeking suggestions from locals for which landmarks should adorn the board.
A number of towns and cities have a bespoke edition of the board game which traditionally sees players buying properties in London.
Ella Gibbs, from Winning Moves, said the company was "really excited to see a Hereford edition".
"It's got so many lovely landmarks," she said, adding that Hereford Cathedral was "a front runner" for a position on the board.
Creators also said traffic on the city's medieval Wye Bridge could see players sent back three spaces and the town hall was earmarked for the traditional Whitehall square.
The four train stations on the London board are set to be replaced with a "travel theme" as Hereford has just one railway station.
"But everything is up for grabs," Ms Gibbs said.
A public consultation will run for three weeks and she said the final game would "reflect the flavour and feel" of suggestions.
"We expect to be wonderfully spoilt for choice putting this game together," Ms Gibbs said. "We look forward to hearing from the public."
