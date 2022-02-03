West Mercia Police officer sacked for relationship with vulnerable woman
A West Mercia Police officer has been sacked for abusing his position to enter a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman.
PC Michael Harrison met her through his duties and sent her explicit images from his work mobile phone, the force said.
He was dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing.
Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss said his behaviour was "a form of serious corruption".
The hearing was told PC Harrison, who was based at the force's headquarters in Worcester, breached four professional behaviour standards including integrity and discreditable conduct.
The panel decided his actions amounted to gross misconduct, the force said.
"We will continue with rigor to rid your police service of corrupt officers," Mr Moss added.
PC Harrison has also been added to the College of Policing's barred list, which prevents officers from joining police forces and other related organisations.
