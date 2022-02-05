Arrests after flare thrown onto pitch in Harriers' FA Cup tie
- Published
Four men have been arrested after a flare was thrown onto the pitch in the FA Cup tie between Kidderminster Harriers and Premier League West Ham.
The men, in their 20s and 30s, from Birmingham, Kidderminster and Hampshire, were held on suspicion of possessing and setting off a flare during the game.
Harriers nearly caused a shock, leading for 72 minutes, before losing 2-1.
The majority of fans behaved respectfully, West Mercia Police said.
The force said officers were alerted to the incident by club stewards and once identified "the men were then removed from Aggborough Stadium".
Police were "able to detain the four men before anyone was injured by their careless actions".
Supt Gareth Morgan, from the force, said: "We worked closely with the club in the build up to the game, and increased our presence around the town to ensure fans and the public were kept safe during this exciting and historic match.
"I would like to thank everyone involved for their co-operation."
The Hammers were two minutes away from being the first top-flight team to be knocked out by sixth-tier opposition in the cup's 151-year history.
But they defeated the National League North side 2-1 after extra time, following Declan Rice's 91st minute goal and Jarrod Bowen's effort in the 121st minute.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk