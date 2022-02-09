Tributes to 'loving mother' found dead in Kidderminster
Tributes have been paid to a "kind and loving" mother following her death.
Zoe Nicklin, 44, was found dead at a property in Attwood Close in Wolverley, near Kidderminster, Worcestershire, on 18 January.
A 49-year-old man was arrested by officers on 25 January on suspicion of murder and has since been released under investigation, West Mercia Police said.
Ms Nicklin's family said she would be dearly missed.
Her sister Claire said: "As a family we are devastated by the loss of Zoe and will never forget the kind, loving and 'crazy' daughter, sister, mother and friend that she was.
"We respectfully request that we are allowed to grieve in private as a family at this difficult time."
The force said the death was believed to have been an isolated incident, but has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
