Man dead in early-hours Malvern car crash

The man died in the early hours of Thursday

A man has died from severe injuries after his car crashed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 01:15 GMT to reports of a car on its roof on Pickersleigh Road, Malvern.

West Mercia Police confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The injured man, in his 30s, was given advanced life support but died at the scene.

Police said they would be issuing an appeal for information.

