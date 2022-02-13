Evesham Rugby Club player Jack Jeffery dies after match injury
A rugby player who was seriously hurt while scoring a try during a match has died.
Jack Jeffery, 27, who lived in London, was taken to hospital after being injured in the seniors' league game for Evesham Rugby Club against Berkswell and Balsall on Saturday.
His father Glenn said he died "doing what he loved the most, playing rugby".
Club chair Dave Summerfield said the players were reeling as "it was such a terrible shock".
Glenn Jeffery posted on Facebook: "It is with great sadness that I need to let you know we lost our beloved son Jack yesterday."
RIP 'beautiful boy'
He described him as the "most kind hearted, generous and beautiful son who enriched the lives of everyone who was lucky to know and have met him.
"He will be so missed by his family and friends."
The message ended: "RIP our beautiful boy xx"
The club remained closed on Sunday.
A flag was flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the "extremely popular player", Mr Summerfield said.
"Jack was adding another try to his phenomenal record" and was injured in an accident on the pitch as he scored, a statement on the club's website said.
"He would often return from London for training and was always at the heart of club activities.
'Heartfelt sympathies'
"He served his club, his teammates and the county with distinction and provided much satisfaction to the club supporters in knowing exactly where the whitewash [try line] was."
Mr Summerfield said the accident had "affected the players greatly", adding: "I think for the future we'll clearly need to help them and help them overcome some of the stresses that are going to come out of this."
"As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and goodwill from the rugby community.
"Jack was calm, respected and highly thought of.
"Our club and community have lost such a bright light."
The club thanked everyone who had supported Jack "in his moment of need" and for messages of support received from other clubs.
Premiership side Worcester Warriors tweeted a message of condolence to Jack's family, friends and teammates.
😢 The thoughts of all at Sixways are with the family, friends and team-mates of @EveshamRFC player Jack Jeffery who tragically lost his life after yesterday's match at Berkswell & Balsall.https://t.co/27tZJxcDSw pic.twitter.com/12gu0gwh4d— Worcester Warriors (@WorcsWarriors) February 13, 2022
The Rugby Football Union said in a tweet it extended its "heartfelt sympathies" to the family and friends of the player.
"The thoughts of everyone in the game are with Evesham Rugby Football Club, their players, members and the wider rugby community," it added.
Worcester Rugby Football Club said "We stand with you and are here to call on if ever needed."
Nigel Huddleson, Conservative MP for Mid Worcestershire tweeted: "My deepest sympathies go to his family, friends and teammates. The outpouring of messages shows how incredibly popular he was."
