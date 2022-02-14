Hereford police station shut after 'hand grenade' brought in
- Published
A police station was closed after what was thought to be a hand grenade was handed in by a member of the public.
Bomb disposal experts were sent to the site in Hereford to assess the device and ensure its safe disposal, the West Mercia force said.
The station was cordoned off for investigations while the force reassured people there was not thought to be any risk to the wider area.
The force later said the station had reopened as no threat was posed.
West Mercia Police has been contacted for comment on the nature of the item handed in.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.