Woman dies in Droitwich house fire

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene after the fire at a house in Meadow Court, Droitwich

A woman has died after a house fire in Worcestershire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said paramedics were called to the house on Meadow Court in Droitwich shortly after 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said the victim had been rescued from the house by firefighters who were administering first aid.

WMAS said her condition was critical and paramedics began advanced life support, however "it became apparent nothing could be done to save her".

She was confirmed dead at the scene.

