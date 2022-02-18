Storm Eunice: Dozens of schools closed and trains cancelled
Dozens of schools have closed across the West Midlands and rail users are being advised not to travel, because of Storm Eunice.
Closely following Storm Dudley, Eunice is expected to be one of the strongest in recent decades, BBC Weather's Chris Fawkes said.
Winds of up to 80mph have been forecast in the region on Friday afternoon.
More than 40 schools are shut across Herefordshire and 20 in Shropshire due to safety reasons.
A handful of school closures have also been reported in Worcestershire and Staffordshire.
West Midlands Railway is expecting major disruption and has asked people to delay their journeys until the weekend.
It said many routes would have a "significantly reduced service" and some trains will be cancelled.
A number of flights in and out of Birmingham Airport have also been cancelled, because of the high winds.
The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts for the region and barriers have gone up in Shrewsbury and Bewdley.
Flood defences are also due to be erected in Ironbridge.
People have also been asked to report trees blown down by the high winds to their local councils and avoid travelling unless necessary.
