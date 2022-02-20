Man injured in tanker collision at Morrisons in Redditch
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a tanker at a petrol station.
The man, who was in the car, was taking to hospital after the collision outside Morrisons on Warwick Highway, Redditch.
The emergency response included four fire engines from the Hereford and Worcester service.
The crash, which happened at about 11:20 GMT, did not result in a fire, the service said. Police and ambulance workers also attended.
