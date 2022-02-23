New Year's resolution is now painting charity challenge
A woman whose New Year's resolution was to paint every day, is now fundraising for charity.
Tasha Blewitt, from Hollywood, Worcestershire, aimed to paint a picture throughout January and February.
Mrs Blewitt has arthritis and had a tumour removed from her hand in 2018.
The amateur artist said she was "gobsmacked" when she received Facebook messages asking to purchase them.
"I don't know if I am any good but I enjoy it and love making people smile," she said.
The pictures are posted to Mrs Blewitt's Facebook page every day and by the end of January, she had already sold 16 paintings and raised £300 for Daybreaks Trust in Birmingham, which looks after retired greyhounds.
The challenge began during Christmas Day lunch when Mrs Blewitt was challenged by her husband John to make a New Year's resolution.
"I said I would paint something every day in January, so a week later I set myself up in the conservatory with paints, brushes, paper and got going with my art challenge," Mrs Blewitt said.
The paintings boast a variety of different colours, because this time of year "can be a bit drab".
Mrs Blewitt controls the pain in her hand when she is painting with painkillers.
"Sometimes the paint brushes just drop to the floor out of my hand as soon as the picture is done," Mrs Blewitt said.
"I always have a cup of tea in my hand to keep it warm."
