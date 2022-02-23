River Severn flooding: Severe warnings remain in place
A severe flood warning remains in force at a town on the River Severn where levels are expected to peak later.
Temporary barriers at Beales Corner in Bewdley exceeded their capacity on Tuesday, the Environment Agency said.
A severe flood warning, meaning a danger to life, is also in place for the Wharfage in Ironbridge, Shropshire, where levels were below the top of the barriers as the river peaked overnight.
There are 14 flood warnings along the length of the Severn in Worcestershire.
The severe warning for Bewdley, Worcestershire, is in place at Wribbenhall, where the Environment Agency said major flooding was "expected to continue".
People have been rescued, properties evacuated and trains cancelled due to flooding along the river this week.
Major incidents were declared in Ironbridge and Bewdley after the flooding was caused by heavy rain during three recent storms - Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.
In Worcester, Hylton Road, Tybridge Street, Dolday and The Butts were closed on Wednesday and river levels in the city were expected to peak later.
The Wye has peaked in Herefordshire and flood water has been slowly receding.
Villagers in Melverley had been out in a boat collecting "vital medication for neighbours and feed for animals", Shropshire Council said.
It said residents told them that it was "the worst flooding for at least 20 years".
The river has also burst its banks at Bridgnorth, where a flood reception centre is due to open at 09:00 GMT to help those affected.
Nick Green, from the Environment Agency, said although some areas had peaked, river levels would not go down for some time.
"Any rain that now falls on the Welsh mountains, because the ground's so soggy, there's no ability for it to soak up," he said.
"So it just goes straight into the river system and then it has to work its way down through Shropshire, Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and out into the sea."
