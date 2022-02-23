Worcester City Council elections to be held every four years
Elections to a council will be held once every four years, members have voted.
Worcester City Council elections are held three years out of every four, with a third of its councillors elected each year.
At a meeting on Tuesday, councillors agreed to hold a single election once every four years, from 2024, with all seats elected at the same time.
Its leader said the current cycle made delivering policies difficult.
Conservative Councillor Marc Bayliss added: "In reality, we tend to work together between June and December.
"The moment we are into the new year we start the politicking again."
The decision comes following a three-week public consultation on the changes held earlier this month.
It also comes ahead of a review by the independent Boundary Commission, which is considering changing the number of councillors and the electoral ward boundaries.
