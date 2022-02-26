Herefordshire fears over axing cross-counties bus service
- Published
Axing a bus service which runs across two counties is "alarming", according to campaigners.
After Saturday, operator Stagecoach will stop running the twice-hourly 132 service between Ledbury in Herefordshire and Gloucester.
The firm said declining passenger numbers meant the route had been running at a loss.
"The battle as regards this route is far from over," Gareth Davies, from Rail and Bus for Herefordshire, said.
"There are various alternatives which can be examined," he added, "this is a major service in the network of Herefordshire and Gloucestershire."
Derek Laverick and his wife Maureen have both used the service since they retired and said losing it "seems stupid, really".
"It will be a shame if they take it off," he said while his wife said Ledbury "will miss us because we buy lots there".
Another couple who used the route to get to Ledbury, Dennis and Tina Hall, said they liked to "amble around the town".
"I can imagine a lot of people will be alarmed by [the loss of the service]," Mr Hall said.
Mr Davies said the loss of the 132 "is particularly alarming" and called on both county councils and the operator to explore ways to keep the route.
"The danger is other services, other main services like the Herefordshire services are eventually going to suffer the same fate," he added.
Talks have been held with Gloucestershire County Council and Stagecoach, said John Harrington, cabinet member for transport with Herefordshire Council.
However, as the route is not subsidised, he said "it is a very difficult time" as the authority has limited funding but has approached the government for help.
Stagecoach said it had revised the timetable to keep the most-used parts of the route but they did not include between Newent and Ledbury.
They said they would continue to run services between Ross-on-Wye, Newent and Gloucester.
