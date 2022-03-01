Worcester art gallery and museum receives donation to boost collections
A six figure donation has been made to help expand a museum and art gallery's collections.
Prof Rolf Olsen has donated £300,000 to Worcester Art Gallery and Museum and said he wants to see its art collection become "regionally significant".
The money will be spent purchasing more artworks and laying the foundations for a new gallery.
Philippa Tinsley, head of Museums Worcestershire, said it was "extremely grateful" for the donation.
Prof Olsen, who lives in Worcester, said he was "keen to play a part in its cultural development".
"My wish is to see the city's art collection become regionally significant, and hopefully in turn encourage development of the Art Gallery and Museum to enable the collection to be on display all year round," he said.
He has also spearheaded the formation of a new charitable trust to support fundraising for the museum.
"I encourage others to come forward to support this exciting initiative and help to put Worcester on the map," he said.
Worcester City Council confirmed the donation would be made in increments.
The funds will be used to purchase new works of art and lay the foundations for a new gallery within the Foregate Street building to house the city's art collection. It will be named the Shirley and Rolf Olsen Gallery in honour of Prof Olsen's late wife.
Ms Tinsley added: "I am looking forward to working with the trustees of the new charity to achieve our aims to make an even bigger impact in Worcester and beyond."
