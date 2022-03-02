Ukraine conflict: Farm business asks for donations of essential items
A farm business which employs seasonal workers from Ukraine has appealed for essential items to help those affected by the conflict and Russian invasion.
Derek Wilkinson, MD of Sandfields Farms, which has its main operations in Warwickshire and Worcestershire, said it was the least it could do.
It has asked for donations of blankets, towels, clothes and first aid supplies.
These are collected and stored in empty hostel accommodation where workers would usually stay.
Mr Wilkinson said: "It's the least we can do, it's horrendous what's happening in Ukraine.
"We as a business have close ties with Ukraine, so we would like to do something to help."
The company employs about 300 to 500 Ukrainian seasonal workers every year to hand-harvest produce including spring onions and asparagus.
About 60% of last year's workers were expected to return to Sandfields Farms and the first group were due to arrive in April.
"Now some of them are having to give up their summer jobs to go to war and fight," Mr Wilkinson said.
"Having seen all the events unfold in the last week, my heart goes out to the people in Ukraine."
