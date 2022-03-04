Go-slow convoy as Hereford taxi drivers oppose new rules
- Published
A go-slow convoy of taxis has travelled in Hereford before a petition opposing new rules was given to a council.
About 50 protesters went to the site of a meeting, with drivers saying plans to ban older vehicles and ask them to take a knowledge test will put them out of business.
More than 300 licences were on the petition handed in on Friday.
Herefordshire Council said plans would improve air quality and the service being offered to customers.
Up to 40 taxis were in the convoy from Tesco, at Belmont, to the Three Counties Hotel in the area before the petition was given to the chairman of the authority, Sebastian Bowen, ahead of a full council meeting at the hotel.
Protesters also spoke to council leader David Hitchiner.
The Hereford Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Taxi Association chairman, John Jones, said: "The conditions they're trying to bring in will decimate the taxi trade.
"We have nothing wrong in bringing a condition in for age on vehicles, but not overnight."
Taxi driver Wayne Griffiths said he lived in a "predominantly rural" region, adding: "I do a lot of long jobs and I just couldn't make an electric vehicle, with how I operate, work.
"So I personally need a diesel, but if you give me time in the future I'll be able to move over to electric."
Mr Griffiths stated the "knowledge test thing" was "a bit ridiculous", saying he mainly worked in Hereford and knew most of the roads there, but did not know "every road within the county".
He added: "I've got Waze on my phone, I've got TomTom, my car's got built-in sat-nav and [there's] my PDA... Not four of those are gonna go down instantly."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk