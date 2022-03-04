Herefordshire Shop Local cardholders to be given £10 boost
Cards that are part of a project encouraging people to shop locally have been topped up with an additional £10.
Herefordshire Council has previously offered every household in the county a free Shop Local card that gave them £15 to spend at shops in the area.
Nearly 60,000 out of the eligible 90,000 applied for one under a scheme that uses Covid recovery fund money.
Cards have been used in more than 1,600 businesses in Herefordshire, with more than £425,000 being spent.
The Shop Local project was designed to help local producers and retailers.
The additional £10 is automatically being added, but the £25 needs to be spent before the end of the month.
