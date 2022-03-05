Worcestershire street lights switch to LED bulbs to save energy
Around 20,000 street lights in Worcestershire will be replaced with more energy efficient LED bulbs.
It will cost the county council £6m, but the local authority said lighting energy costs would be cut by more than 60%.
It also wants to modernise and get rid of all concrete light columns.
Councillor Alan Amos, who is responsible for highways, said the new lights would also be brighter and last longer.
The council plans to have the work done by the end of 2023.
It has already replaced 35,000 lights and the £6m would complete the switch to LEDs, it said.
Mr Amos said another benefit of the LED bulbs is that the light is more directed, reducing light pollution.
