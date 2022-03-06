Leominster stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in a market town.
The attack happened at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday on Ridgemoor Road in Leominster, Herefordshire, West Mercia Police said.
The victim is being treated for stab wounds to their abdomen at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force added.
Officers are patrolling the area and Superintendent Edd Williams said he understood a large police presence "can be concerning for the public".
He said: "I would like to reassure residents that we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community."
