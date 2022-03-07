Council pledge on pothole concerns in Worcestershire
A council which is investing £36m over three years on roads says it receives thousands of reports each month about potholes.
Worcestershire County Council leader Simon Geraghty says it plans to increase the number of teams who repair roads and extend its call centre hours.
He said it was aiming for a "good quality highway network".
"We want to be a responsive council, so when people do raise concerns we fix those issues," he said.
John Fraser, Worcestershire's highways manager told BBC Hereford and Worcester the authority receives about 2,000 reports to do with local roads every month via its website, some 1,200 emails and 1,000 phone calls.
The Conservative-run council says the funding, which includes £6m a year on top of money committed, would enable improvement work to continue from last year.
It also pledged an additional £12m over three years to improve and maintain the county's footpaths in the latest budget.