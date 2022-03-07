Ukrainian woman in Worcester checks brother 'still alive' every day
- Published
A Ukrainian woman said she constantly checks online that her brother who is fighting Russian forces is "still alive".
Yana Baystruchenko, 36, from Worcester, fears for her soldier brother and her parents who are trapped in the country.
"For now my family is OK but I don't know what it will be after one hour, after two hours or what will be tomorrow," she said.
Cities have continued to suffer intense shelling on day 12 of the conflict.
Russia had targeted civilian targets, including hospitals, nurseries and schools, Ukrainian officials said.
Ms Baystruchenko said she knew people in the country whose young children had "stopped talking" because of the trauma.
"They have stopped talking because that fear is indescribable. It's very scary," she said.
She was getting ready for her job as a production worker when she heard about the Russian invasion and was "shaking" afterwards.
"I saw a message from my father and I read it and he said 'Yana, war has started in our country," she said.
Ms Baystruchenko, who came to the UK to work as a strawberry picker 10 years ago, said she checks for messages every morning about her brother and a cousin also fighting to save his city.
"Every hour I'm going online and seeing if he was online, if he is still alive," she said.
Her parents, who live near the Russian border, are trapped as her mother is immobile because of a broken hip, she said.
"Now it's not possible to go even if someone would like to go because the situation is very bad," she said.
Her parents had seen Russian tanks going through the village and nearby areas have been destroyed.
"All the time at night they hear all this attacks, bombing everywhere," she said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk