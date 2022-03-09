Six arrested as man dies near supermarket in Redditch
A man has died after being found with injuries outside a supermarket.
The 53-year-old was treated by paramedics near Asda in Jinnah Road, Redditch, Worcestershire, at about 19:20 GMT on Tuesday.
The man, from the town, died at the scene and West Mercia Police said his family were being supported.
Six men have been arrested in connection with the death after officer searched the area and they remain in custody, the force added.
