Ukraine: Worcester man bids to bring mum back to UK
A man is planning to travel to Ukraine to try and persuade his mother to leave the country.
Dennis Lykov, from Worcester, has seen his two nieces leave the country and wants his mum to follow suit and get a UK visa.
However he said, despite the dangers from Russian forces, his mother has so far refused to leave her home.
"She does not feel it is going to be safe, but she still does not want to leave," he said.
Having spoken to the Foreign Office, Mr Lykov said he would either fly to Romania this weekend and continue his journey by land or drive across Europe.
"I am monitoring the progression of Russian forces towards Odessa, they are quite close now. If I delay, it might be too late," he said.
If he can convince his mother to return with him, Mr Lykov, who said he was a British citizen, plans to take her to Moldova to go through checks in a bid to get a visa for the UK.
The Ukraine Family Scheme visa allows people to join an immediate or extended family member in the UK, providing that this relative has British nationality, indefinite leave to remain, settled status or proof of permanent residence.
His young nieces left the country soon after Russia invaded and are now staying with relatives in Estonia.
Having spent at least an hour every day trying to convince his mother to do the same, Mr Lykov said he was positive she would agree.
"I think the main thing is to take her out of there to a safe place."
