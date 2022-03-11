BBC News

Redditch Asda stabbing: Boy, 14, charged with murder

Published
Image source, SnapperSK
Image caption,
Ian Kirwan was treated near Asda in Jinnah Road, Redditch, but died at the scene

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man died following an attack outside a supermarket.

Ian Kirwan, from Redditch, was stabbed near Asda in Jinnah Road in the town at about 19:20 GMT on Tuesday.

A further three youths were arrested on Thursday, in addition to eight arrests made earlier in the week, West Mercia Police said.

The teenager is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later.

Image source, SnapperSK
Image caption,
The supermarket has reopened, police say

Three youths, including the boy charged with murder, remain in custody, said the force.

Of the 11 arrested, one has been released on bail and seven released with no further action.

Officers are continuing to ask any witnesses to come forward.

