Janet Edwards: Body found in River Wye is missing former nurse
- Published
The body of a woman found in the River Wye is that of missing former nurse Janet Edwards, police said.
Mrs Edwards was last seen on 10 December in Hereford and hundreds of people had joined searches for her.
Her body was discovered in Netherton, Ross-on-Wye, and police said her family had been informed.
Det Ch Insp Emma Whitworth said the force was "deeply saddened", adding there had been a "huge amount of hope in finding Janet safe and well".
Mrs Edwards, 67, was last seen at Beechwood Court, in Hereford. Her family said Christmas had been "painfully sad" without her.
"I would like to express my thanks to the community for all of their support with our search for Janet over the past three months," added Det Ch Insp Whitworth.
"Our thoughts go out to Janet's family and friends as this very difficult time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk