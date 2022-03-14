Ukraine: University of Worcester offers halls of residence to refugees
A university has offered to give refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine a home in its halls of residence.
Two newly refurbished accommodation buildings have been set aside by the University of Worcester for emergency accommodation.
Almost three million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded nearly three weeks ago.
A university spokesperson said it would work closely with other groups in the region to offer support to refugees.
The halls of residence on the St John's campus are currently vacant having just been recently refurbished, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The spokesperson said they have been immediately re-commissioned and will be offered as emergency housing for a reception centre.
Vice chancellor Professor David Green said students and staff have been "horrified" by the invasion and wanted to help.
"As a community, we express our solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they fight to preserve their cities, country, lives and freedoms," he said.
