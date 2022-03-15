Care home plan revived for Herefordshire water bottling site
A former water bottling site could have a care home built on it.
The industrial site in Colwall Stone, Herefordshire, was home to a Malvern Water plant until 2010, when it was closed down by its owners, Schweppes.
Plans to build a care home there were first put forward in 2013, along with plans for 25 houses, but only the houses were built.
Rotherwood Healthcare has since revived plans for a care home on the site and a council decision is due in May.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the 2013 plans for the site involved the creation of a 46-bed care home, while leaving the grade-II listed Victorian Tank House standing.
In 2015, permission was given for a 63-bedroom care home on the site, but again, nothing was built.
The latest application proposes a three-storey, L-shaped building instead of the two-storey building proposed previously.
It also suggests that surveys and reports carried out in the past are still valid and do not require updating.
Rotherwood Healthcare, which operates four care homes in the county, said the site would employ 30 full-time and six part-time staff and have parking for 22 vehicles.
Herefordshire Council last month rejected a bid to turn the Tank House into a private home.
