Ex-footballer Geoff Thomas receives MBE for charity work
Former England footballer Geoff Thomas has received an MBE for his charitable work.
Mr Thomas, who received nine caps for the national team, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2003, a year after he retired.
He subsequently raised millions of pounds for charity, became a patron of Cure Leukaemia and launched his own charity, The Geoff Thomas Foundation.
He received his honour from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle.
At the time, Mr Thomas, from Redditch in Worcestershire, said he was "very humbled" to have been recognised.
When he was first diagnosed with leukaemia, the former Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers player was given three months to live, but overcame the illness two years later after treatment and a stem cell transplant.
That’s a relief 😅. Off to see who’s not at Cheltenham 😃. pic.twitter.com/p2mKkBW51F— Geoff Thomas MBE (@GeoffThomasGTF) March 15, 2022
