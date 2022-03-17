Sum of £570k for Hereford planters a 'disgusting amount'
A council's decision to spend almost £600,000 on planters on a city road has been branded "disgusting" by an opposition member.
Herefordshire Council has approved the spend as part of a £6m improvement scheme for the centre of Hereford.
The proposals are aimed at enhancing the area for visitors and include planters for City Link Road set to cost more than £570,000.
Tory Ann-Marie Probert said it made her "ashamed to admit I was a councillor".
She added the scheme from the Independents for Herefordshire-led authority was "a disgusting amount of money" to spend, and urged the council to help residents first.
The project also proposes improvements to kerbs on Widemarsh Street, new trees and public art, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The delegated decision approving the spending package was made this week by the council's corporate director for economy and environment Ross Cook.
Outline approval of the programme had been made in October by the authority's cabinet member for infrastructure, councillor John Harrington.
He said earlier this year of the project: "It's important that we continue to invest in our beautiful and historic city so that everyone who visits or works there has the best possible experience."
The scheme has been jointly funded by the council and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.
