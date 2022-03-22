Couple's fears over Worcestershire mental healthcare
By Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
- Published
A man who experiences regular mental health crises says an NHS scheme designed to offer support during emergency episodes has become broken.
The trust running the service says a crisis team offers immediate support in an emergency and a 24-hour helpline.
But when Mark Doody, who has bipolar disorder, cried "down the phone, begging the team for help", he was told to call an ambulance, his wife said.
The trust said a 999 call could sometimes be the appropriate action.
Trish Doody cited a "dreadful" deterioration in mental healthcare where the couple lived in Redditch, Worcestershire.
She said while her husband was able to get support if an emergency happened "between 9am and 5pm", assistance became difficult outside of those hours.
Mr Doody said his condition meant he experienced a mental health crisis every three months. He has also made suicide attempts.
Mental healthcare provision in the county had gone downhill over the last 20 years, Mrs Doody said, with her husband adding: "The system is just broken really."
Healthwatch Worcestershire, which helps hold the NHS to account locally, said it was "exploring" whether there was a problem with the crisis helpline, and was also aware of delays for those seeking one-to-one counselling, which it said the trust was tackling.
Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust said it provided immediate help for "anyone experiencing a mental health emergency", including via its crisis assessment suite and through a liaison team in A&E.
A spokesperson said: "If someone contacts the crisis team through the 24/7 Helpline and they are in immediate risk of harm to themselves or to someone else, or they have already harmed themselves, then in those circumstances contacting 999 may be the appropriate option."
The spokesperson added: "For those already accessing services, a care plan is provided which includes details of who to contact if they feel suicidal.
"Our message to anyone struggling with their mental health, or experiencing suicidal thoughts, is that support is available and to not hesitate in reaching out."
The trust added people could call its 24/7 helpline to speak to mental health advisors or clinicians, which was also available to people concerned about a friend or family member.
