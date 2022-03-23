Son struggles to understand war in Ukraine: Worcester mother
A woman says her Ukrainian-born son struggles to understand the war in their home country.
Iryna came to Worcester in 2019 with her husband Serhiy and son Nick, seven, all of whom speak Russian as their first language.
She said they had been "shocked" by the war, with many relatives still living near Konotop.
Her son could not understand what was happening, she added.
"I remember the day I opened Facebook, the war is started and I was so shocked," she said.
The 33-year-old said she and her own mother had cried when they had spoken on the phone that day, with her mother telling her: "Maybe it is the last time you speak to me."
"I remember I cried, I couldn't believe it and I was shaking the whole day.
"I said to [my son], Russian soldiers... are killing our people and our kids. He couldn't understand what was going on.
"He said 'Mum, we speak Russian'. He couldn't understand because he speak Russian and he never ever think about that Russian people could be dangerous for us."
She said her 90-year-old grandmother was disabled and her mother had chosen to stay in Ukraine to be with her. But Iryna said she was "really worried" as there was "no safe place" for her mother.
"I have a sister… she has two little small girls. The first week, these two small girls they slept in a corridor on a blanket and now they are so scared about any noises, any noises," she said.
