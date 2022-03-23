Cathedral vigils held in Hereford and Worcester to mark Covid anniversary
- Published
Vigils have been held in Hereford and Worcester to mark the second anniversary of the first national Covid-19 lockdown.
Names of those who died during the pandemic were read out during the service at Hereford Cathedral.
The Vice Dean of Worcester Cathedral, Canon Stephen Edwards, thanked key workers for their efforts.
At both events, along with others across the UK, a minute's silence was held at midday.
The events have been organised by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie to mark the National Day of Reflection.
Families and friends who gathered at Hereford Cathedral were encouraged to wear something yellow and carry a photograph of loved ones who had died during the pandemic.
The cathedral's west end doors will be lit in yellow across Wednesday evening to conclude the event.
At Worcester, Canon Edwards said, as well as remembering those who had died, they also wanted to give thanks for "the sense of community which was brought together by the pandemic".
