Hereford plans CCTV and new lights to help women feel safer
- Published
Nearly £300,000 will be spent to make Hereford safer for women after a night out.
The money will focus on improving CCTV and lighting on routes regularly used on their way home.
It will also be used to cut back plants, particularly along Great Western Way cycle and footpath.
The bulk of the money - just under £250,000 - has come from a Home Office grant and the rest has come from housing developers.
The areas getting the most attention are Aylestone, Whitecross Road and Bishops Meadow to Canary Bridge, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
They were chosen because of their crime statistics and because public consultation showed they were of most concern.
The £284,000 package includes nearly £188,000 on more CCTV, £67,000 on improved lighting, and £27,000 to reduce and redesign vegetation.
A further £20,000 has been set aside to run the CCTV service.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk